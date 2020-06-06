COVID19: Bolsonaro Threatens To Pull Brazil Out Of WHO

The Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro Threatens to pull Brazil out of the World Health Organization after the Body warned Latin American nations about the risks of easing Lockdowns before reducing the spread of the coronavirus.
Bolsonaro told a Journalist on Friday that Brazil will consider leaving WHO unless it stops being a ” partisan political organisation”.
Despite Brazil’s death toll surpassing Italy on Thursday, Bolsonaro urges more states to end quarantine arguing it benefits the economy.
Over 1.1 Million Latin Americans have been infected so far. The 2 most populous Latin American nations, Brazil and Mexico record the highest cases of new infections.
Brazil’s Health Ministry also reported 1,005 new deaths by Friday Night while Mexico recorded 625 New deaths.
President Bolsonaro has come under heavy scrutiny for his actions, he has been accused of abusing Brazil’s democratic institutions and his calls to lift Lockdowns in favour of opening the economy have been criticized around Brazil.