#COVID19: Brazil hits 1 million coronavirus Infections, Cases Still Rising

by on June 20, 2020
 

Brazil confirmed its first case of the infection Feb. 26. On Friday, the number of cases totaled 1,032,913 and the the death toll hit 48,954, the Health Ministry said. A new record daily number of cases was also set — 54,771.

Worldwide, cases have passed 8.6 million and more than 460,000 people have died, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

Brazil has recorded over one million coronavirus cases with about 50, 000 deaths making the  country the second-worst hit in the world after the United States, and reached 1,032,913 confirmed cases on.

Reports say virus has reached more than 80 per cent of Brazil’s towns and cities even as there are fears that the spread of the virus may even be speeding up, as new cases reached a daily high of nearly 55,000.

There were also 1,206 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 48,954, the publication reports.

However, the health ministry said the record spike was due to reporting system corrections in some states from previous days.

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has frequently dismissed the severity of the pandemic  having attacked governors who chose to regulate health restrictions. 

