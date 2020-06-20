COVID19: Brazil’s Cases Surpass 1 Million

The Brazilian Government on Friday announced that Brazil’s Covid-19 cases surpassed 1 Million with nearly 50,000 deaths.
The Brazilian Ministry of Health data shows 1,032,913 confirmed cases and 1,206 new deaths reported on Friday, rising the country’s death toll to 48,954.
Brazil confirmed it’s first case of the virus in February 26 and today only the United States has recorded more deaths and cases.
The South American nation is expected to surpass 50,000 deaths by Saturday.
The disease was brought into Brazil by wealthy Brazilian tourists returning from Europe to major Brazilian Cities and has reached 82% of all Brazil’s municipalities according to the Brazilian Ministry of Health.
Experts believe that the real number of infections in Bra could be as high as 3 Million.