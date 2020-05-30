COVID19: Brazil’s Deaths Now 27,878, Surpasses Spain

The Brazilian Health Ministry reported on Friday that Brazil’s death toll reached 27,878, surpassing Spain and becoming the fifth nation with most casualties.
Brazil now has the second most recorded cases globally, 465,166 and has recorded 1,124 deaths in the past 24 hours.
The Health Ministry warned that Brazil’s has cases in 70% of its cities.
With Brazilian winter approaching, Brazil is expected to enter a phase of increased numbers in respiratory diseases.
There are no signs that the Pandemic is slowing down in the cities, the health ministry warned the curve of cases continues to grow.
Brazil’s gross domestic product fell 1.5% in the first quarter of the year , the largest quarterly GDP loss in nearly five years.