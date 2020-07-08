COVID19: Brazil’s President Tests Positive For The Virus

Brazil’s President, Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID-19.
Bolsonaro, who revealed this while speaking to reporters yesterday, said he was tested after experiencing fatigue, muscle pain and a fever.
The President said he was feeling better yesterday, which he credited to after taken hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria pill.
Standing a few feet away from reporters, Bolsonaro said, “I’m fine; I’m very well.”
Bolsonaro has been criticized for his handling of the pandemic, even as Brazil’s caseload and death toll ballooned in recent months.
Sources say contact tracing and tests will be carried out for the people Bolsonaro has met recently.
His previous three tests for the virus came back negative.
The Executive Director of the World Health Organisation, Dr. Mike Ryan, wished Bolsonaro “a speedy and full recovery from this disease”, adding: “I think the message to us all is: we are vulnerable to this virus.”
Brazil’s 1.6 million diagnosed cases and more than 65,000 deaths make it the second hardest-hit country, trailing only the United States.
According to the latest figures published by John Hopkins University, 11,787,953 cases have been detected globally, with 542,463 deaths and 6,410,751 people recovered.