COVID19: Brazil’s President To Sign $11 Billion Aid Package

The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro announced he will sign an aid package of $10.77 Billion for States hit by the pandemic.
The Bill was approved by the Brazilian Senate beginning of May but yet to be signed by the President under Pressure from his cabinet calling for more austerity to deal with the falling economy.
Bolsonaro has been criticized for his handling of the disease which has heavily affected the Brazilian economy and his popularity.
Brazil is one of the hardest hit nations with over 291,000 cases and nearly 19,000 deaths.
Although the figures could be higher as Brazil has not implemented wider testing like other nations.
Bolsonaro has asked Governors for their support in freezing public sector pay increases for 2 years in return for signing off the aid package.