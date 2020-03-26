COVID19: British Diplomat Dies After Contracting Covid19

The 37 year old Scottish diplomat, Steven Dick has died after Contracting the corona virus. He died on Tuesday in Hungary.

Dick served as the deputy head of mission at the British Embassy in Budapest. He was survived by his parent, Steven and Carol Dick who said their son was :

“Kind, funny and generous. It was always his dream to work for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and he was very happy representing our country oversees”

Although it was not confirmed if Mr Dick Steven had any underlying medical problems before he contracted the Corona virus.

The UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab spoke about the diplomat and give his sincere condolences to his family and Friends. Raab said:

“I am desperately saddened by the news of Steven’s death and my heart goes out to his parents , steven and Carol”

” Steven was a dedicated diplomat and represented his country with great skill and passion. He will be missed by all those who knew him and worked with him “

Dick also worked in the Uk Government’s Department for Digital, Culture, media and Sport.