Covid19: BUA CEO Pledges 3.3 Billion Covid-19 Relief Fund

Chairman of BUA Pledges 3.3 Covid 19 Relief Fund.

In a letter addressed to the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 on Friday April 24, 2020 The Chairman of The BUA group, Alh Abdul Samad Rabiu CON stated the the increased rate of the spread of the virus especially in Kano, saying more needs to be done to sustain the fight against the pandemic.

In the letter to the Presidential Task Force he stated that “based on what is going on especially in Kano at the moment, we have decided in the immediate to commit a 3.3 Billion Naira grant to a working group made up of the PTF, NCDC and other stakeholders in equipping 2 existing permanent facilities in Kano and Lagos state- whilst collaborating with the teaching hospitals in each state.”

He also said that through the BUA Foundation two grants of Two Billion Naira for the Kano based intervention and One Billion for Lagos state being the two major epicenters of the virus in the country. He also said the sum of 300 Million Naira would be made available in cash to the Presidential Task Force to assist with logistics and

operational activities of the Task Force.