Covid19: BUA Group Donates 2 Billion Naira And Ambulances To Kano State Government

The chairman of the BUA group Alhaji Abdulsamad Isiyaku Rabiu today Monday 4th of May 2020 donated the sum of 2 Billion Naira ,Ambulances and 20 hilux Vans to the Kano state Government as support as they fight the Covid19 pandemic.

The Chairman of the BUA group was represented by the former Minister of Statefor Foreign Affairs Dr. Aliyu Idi Hong who stated that;

““I am representing the chairman and founder of the BUA Group. He asked me to commiserate with Kano state Governor and the people of Kano state over the challenges the state is currently facing”

The Kano state Governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje commended the Chairman and described his donation as impressive and timely. The Governor stated:

“Yesterday (Sunday), we witnessed donations of Mobile Test Centre which is designed to produce 400 samples per day, made by the richest man in Africa, Alhaji Akiko Dangote.

“This will certainly improve our efforts in testing more people for the virus. Moreso, we need transportation, today the BUA Group owned by another son of the soil, Alhaji Abdulsamad Isiyaku Rabi’u. “He has given us five ambulances, 20 vehicles, promised to execute N2 billion project; and we hope they will do more.

“Convey my appreciation to the Chairman of BUA Group and tell him that we shall make good use of this facilities.”

Also present was the technical Coordinator of the Covid19 Presidential task force Kano state, Dr. Tijjani Hussaini who said;

“These vehicles will facilitate our work for contact tracing and evacuation of patients, and other follow ups,” adding that other good spirited individuals should borrow a leaf from Dangote and Abdulsamad to help Kano overcome this trying times occassioned by COVID-19 pandemic.”

This was announced by the Kano state Government on their official twitter account and on their website, they tweeted:

