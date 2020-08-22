COVID19: BUA Group Donates Three Ambulances To Akwa Ibom Govt

The fight against COVID-19 virus in Abia State was boosted further, as BUA group gave three ambulances to Government of the State.
The Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu who received the donations at the Government house, thanked and lauded the efforts by BUA group in enduring that the state win fight against the deadly and ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.
Continuing, he laid emphasis on the care shown by the group on Nigerians since the virus broke out, while affirming that the vehicles will be used for the required purpose.
According to him, “government in the state is working to make sure additional two laboratories gets set up at Michael Opara University of Agriculture, Umuaike and Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia.
“Testing across communities in Abia State is currently ongoing, as we hope to get at least 30 percent of the entire population, saying further that Abia government will strengthen bond with BUA group in other to serve the good people of Abia well”, he stated.
Chairman Representative of BUA Group, Alhahi Muhammed Ibrahim on presenting the vehicles, said that the decision in forming an alliance with government is to ensure that the Group fulfil societal responsibilities.
He further felicitated with Abia Governor after his recovery from the virus and commended him for the progress made by his administration on infrastructural development in Abia State.