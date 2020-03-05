COVID19: Buhari advices Nigerians to take necessary precautions

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari yesterday again charged Nigerians to take the necessary hygiene precautions rather than panic about the Covid-19, after discovery of the index case in the country last week.

Buhari, in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, said government, at various levels, was poised to ensure that the country and her people remained safe from the virus, which is spreading rapidly in many parts of the world.

He lauded Aliko Dangote Foundation for donating N200m to assist in combating the influx of coronavirus into the country.

Buhari, who said the organization had in the past donated N1bn to tackle Ebola Virus Disease in Africa, recommended such public spiritedness to other well-to-do individuals and groups.

According to him, “Hand in hand, standing shoulder to shoulder, we can confront our challenges as a country. This is a path for us all to follow as a people.”