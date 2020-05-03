COVID19: Buhari Has Mismanaged Our Situation – PDP, Demands Apology

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has urged Nigerians not to give up in the fight against Corona Virus due to Buhari’s failed direction with Nigeria’s approach in combating the virus.
In a letter signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan.
The party petitioned all Nigerians and states to pay attention to detail and intensify community protect strategies, seeing as Buhari’s administration has no plans to fight the Pandemic.
PDP accused the Covid-19 Presidential Task Force of crippling the economy and leaving Nigerians to their fate without any palliatives and containment strategies to stem the rising spread.
PDP reminded Nigerians that they warned about the effects of over reliance on Foreign solutions to Nigeria’s issues. A situation they said put Nigerians ” at risk of serving as Guinea Pigs to Medical experimentations”.
The party on behalf of Nigerians demands a public apology from the President for failure of leadership during these times.
PDP urged Nigerians not to lose focus with the lockdown easing but obey social distancing and Hygiene protocols recommended by International and Local Authorities.