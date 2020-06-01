#COVID19: Buhari Receives Report From Presidential Task Force As Second Phase Of Eased Lockdown Ends
Nigerian Ruler Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday met with a delegation of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.
The delegation was led by the Chairman of the Task Force and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, to the Aso Presidential Villa.
The PTF reportedly submitted a report on the second phase of the ease of lockdown announced two weeks ago by the ruler.
Buhari will then take decisions as the phase ends June 1.
On Sunday night, with 307 new infections recorded, Nigeria’s coronavirus confirmations rose to 10162.
Lagos State had 188 cases, as the FCT came second with 44, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said.
Figures for other states were Ogun-19, Kaduna-14, Oyo-12, Bayelsa-9, Gombe-5, Kano-3, Delta-3, Imo-2, Rivers-2, Niger-2, Bauchi-2, Plateau-1, and Kwara-1.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said a total of 3007 patients had been treated and discharged, with 287 deaths recorded.
According to updated data, globally, there have been 6,164,569 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 371,979 deaths, as at the time of filing this report.