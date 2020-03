In the advent of coronavirus social distancing protocols been observed across the globe and in Nigeria, Nigerian Ruler Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, on Wednesday, took to his twitter handle, @BashirAhmaad, and wrote: “#StayHome it could save live!”

Reacting, some twitter users supported Bashir, while others blasted him.

See the reactions below:

I believe Your store is full with food … many street soldiers don't have food to stay at home … so tell your president to take this virus to where ever you all brought it from … Thank you — Chris #OfficalLastBorn (@Last_born22) March 25, 2020

Where's our hospitals? Well, we'll at home, where is the job? No funds — UMORU ABDUL-AFEEZ (@U_AbdulAfeez20) March 25, 2020

I can't stay at home, i'm a Nurse.



We are in the hospitals to save lives 😓



Only God can protect us — el_makeeyu musa (@makiyu_musa) March 25, 2020

Masha Allah! May Allah protect us all from this corona virus — Engr Hauwau Bashir Nuhu 💪 (@Engr_hauwerh) March 25, 2020

Stay at home no light for 3days now. Govt never pay, wuna want kill us before the virus come — جميلةJAMEELAH (@ojomsy) March 25, 2020

Why are u try to loom us did u think all hands are equal, if can received alert monthly think of others that struggle for meal per day — Mubby🇳🇬 (@Mubby54305674) March 25, 2020

My guy don run from ask rock @dawisu are u thinking what am thinking if him come Kano? — sovet1 (@pharm_Abah) March 25, 2020