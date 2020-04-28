COVID19: Buhari’s Easing Of Lockdown In Abuja, Lagos, Ogun “Very Worrying”

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, announced plans to ease movement restrictions imposed late last month on three key states, in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a televised speech, Buhari said he had “approved a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos and Ogun states effective from Monday, May 4, 2020”.
According to him, “the federal and state governments have jointly and collaboratively worked hard on how to balance the need to protect health while also preserving livelihoods, leveraging global best practices while keeping in mind our peculiar circumstances”.
Reacting to this development, Human Rights Lawyer, Bulama Bukarti in a series of tweets via his Twitter handle said the easing of restrictions when reported cases are climbing at an alarming rate and without any scientific basis is “very worrying.”
According to updated statistics from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the country has recorded a total number of 1,337 cases of the virus, 255 discharged, and 40 deaths.