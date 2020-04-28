COVID19: Buhari’s Easing Of Lockdown In Abuja, Lagos, Ogun “Very Worrying”

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, announced plans to ease movement restrictions imposed late last month on three key states, in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a televised speech, Buhari said he had “approved a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos and Ogun states effective from Monday, May 4, 2020”.

According to him, “the federal and state governments have jointly and collaboratively worked hard on how to balance the need to protect health while also preserving livelihoods, leveraging global best practices while keeping in mind our peculiar circumstances”.

Reacting to this development, Human Rights Lawyer, Bulama Bukarti in a series of tweets via his Twitter handle said the easing of restrictions when reported cases are climbing at an alarming rate and without any scientific basis is “very worrying.”

See tweets below:

1. Pres Buhari’s easing of restrictions in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun when cases are climbing at an alarming rate and without any scientific basis is very worrying. He said the restrictions have worked, but went on to immediately declare that they’ll be eased as early as next weekend. — Bulama Bukarti (@bulamabukarti) April 27, 2020

3. We’ve seen a spike in confirmed cases in the past week. We have seen infections in internally displaced persons camps. Today, five Almajiris tested positive. And yet we are lifting restrictions? What is the scientific basis for going this path? He didn’t give any. — Bulama Bukarti (@bulamabukarti) April 27, 2020

5. He indicated that this was done in the interest of the economy. I’m pro reopening & know people are hurting, but decisions must be evidence-based. Arbitrary reopening will only lead to a surge in cases, hospitalization and deaths which will ground the economy we want to save. — Bulama Bukarti (@bulamabukarti) April 27, 2020

According to updated statistics from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the country has recorded a total number of 1,337 cases of the virus, 255 discharged, and 40 deaths.