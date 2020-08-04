#COVID19: Buhari’s Minister, Sadiya Farouq Insists She Never Said Every Nigerian Received Palliative
Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has insisted that she never said every Nigerian received COVID-19 palliative during the lockdown.
Speaking at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja, Farouq said it is impossible to give palliative to all Nigerians.
The Minister said: “In recent days, there have been speculations around one of our key interventions during the COVID-19 lockdown. Take home ration for the school feeding programme was done in consultation with stakeholders. It was not invented by the Ministry.
“Our agreement was that the Federal Government would provide the funding while states would implement. Every state government has received its shares of palliatives for onward distribution.
“I never said every Nigerian has received COVID-19 palliative; it is impossible to give palliative to all Nigerians.”
It would be recalled that Ali Ndume, Senator representing Borno North Senatorial District and Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, had urged the Muhammadu Buhari-led regime to take away the responsibilty of the distribution of palliatives for coronavirus pandemic lockdown from the Humanitarian Ministry.