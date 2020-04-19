0 comments

#COVID19: Cameroon To Use Military Stadium As Isolation Centre

The Military Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon will serve as an isolation centre for the treatment of COVID19 patients in the capital.

Public Health Minister, Manaouda Malachie said via Twitter, on Sunday, that the development of the stadium as one of the Specialized Centers for the care of COVID-19 patients, instructed by the Head of State, Paul Biya, is in progress

Earlier, Malachie tweeted an update on the country’s COVID19 cases as follow:

Recovered : 305
Hospitalized: 176
Oxygen therapy: 33
Deaths : 42

We must reinforce the observance of the barrier measures decreed and especially the compulsory wearing of masks. Let’s protect ourselves, protect others! Let’s be responsible,” he said.

