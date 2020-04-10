COVID19 Cases In Africa Rise To Over 11,900 With 608 Deaths—WHO

The World Health Organization WHO, has revealed the number of confirmed cases in Africa, since the outbreak of the COVID19 pandemic.

According to the new report which was made via it’s Twitter handle, World Health Organization Regional Office For Africa @WHOAFRO on Friday, April 10 confirmed cases of over 11,900 in Africa, while stating that Nigeria which is Africa’s most populous country, has less cases compared to lesser dense countries like Cameroon, South Africa, and Algeria.

WHO also stated that the the second-lowest confirmed cases of COVID-19 countries in Africa are Gambia with four cases and one death and Sao Tome with zero deaths from four cases.



