“#COVID19 Cases In U.S. Could Go Up To 100,000 New Cases Per Day”

New coronavirus cases “could go up to 100,000 a day” if people continue to flout advice on social distancing and face masks, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top infectious-disease expert told a Senate committee.
“Clearly we are not in control right now,” he testified, warning that not enough Americans are wearing masks or social distancing.
During the hearing, he said about half of all new cases come from four states.
Florida, Arizona, Texas and California are the four states referenced by Dr Fauci as being most heavily hit currently.
Earlier, the New York governor said nearly half of all Americans must self-quarantine if they visit the state.
On Tuesday, cases rose by more than 40,000 in one day for the fourth time in the past five days.
According to CNN, the surge, which is occurring particularly strongly in southern and western states – has forced at least 16 states to pause or reverse their reopening plans.
For some the new measures come over a month after they first began to reopen their economies.
Globally, More than 10.4 million people people have been infected with Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.
On the 30th of June 2020, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 561 new cases and 17 deaths in Nigeria.
Till date, 25694 cases have been confirmed, 9746 cases have been discharged and 590 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The 561 new cases are reported from 19 states- Lagos(200), Edo(119), Kaduna(52), FCT(52), Niger(32), Ogun(19), Ondo(16), Imo(14), Plateau(11), Abia(8), Oyo(8), Bayelsa(7), Katsina(6),Kano(5), Bauchi(3), Osun(3), Kebbi(3), Borno(2), Jigawa(1).