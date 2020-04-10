COVID19: Catholic Church Rejects Lockdown Ease In Rivers — See Letter

The Catholic Church in Rivers State, yesterday, asked its members to stay safe and observe Easter Sunday at home, despite Governor Nyesom Wike relaxing the lockdown order in the state on Thursday.

This was contained in a letter addressed to all priests signed by the Bishop of Port-Harcourt Diocese, Camillus Etokudoh.

Governor Wike had in a statement by his spokesman, Simeon Nwakaudu, explained that the ease was to enable Christians to observe their religious obligations during Easter.

Wike’s directive also permits the Muslim community to observe their Jumat prayers within the period.

But in his memo entitled “Pastoral update following Governor’s broadcast”, Bishop Etokudoh thanked Governor Wike for his consideration.

He, however, noted that in view of the threat COVID-19 poses, it was better to be careful and continue to observe social distancing, the established measure of preventing the pandemic.

