COVID19: CBN Governor Tests Negative

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has tested Negative to the dreaded COVID19 pandemic, BreakingTimes can confirm.

The CBN Director of Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor, who revealed this known in a Facebook post, wrote:

“The COVID-19 test conducted on the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, CON, has today returned a NEGATIVE result.”

Ten new cases were reported in Nigeria yesterday; 7 in Lagos and 3 in the FCT, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In total, there are 184 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths.