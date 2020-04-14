0 comments

#Covid19: Chairman Sosoliso Airline Dies of Corona Virus Complications

The Chairman of the defunct Sosoliso Airline, Chief Victor Ikwemesi died today in London few days after being diagnosed of Covid19.

A family member confirmed that when he fell sick he was taken to the hospital and later tested positive to the Corona virus.

“But, when the oxygen was removed for him to eat he couldn’t breath on his own.

“So they put him on a ventilator and he died shortly after.”

Ikwuemesi was said to have been in the intensive care unit on oxygen since he arrived at the London Hospital

