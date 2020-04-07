COVID19: Chikwe Ihekweazu, NCDC DG Reveals Why He Doesn’t Wear Face Mask

The Director General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, has explained why he doesn’t wear face masks like other members of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 during joint briefings.

Chikwe disclosed that the face mask should be for those infected or the medical frontline medical personnel attending the suspected cases or treating COVID-19 patients, revealed that the country is yet to develop a policy for wearing of face masks.

He said:

”This is a strategy we need to think about before we implement it. Before we implement a national strategy around mask wearing, we have to be sure we can provide it or at least enable access to it. We will allow for the risk assessment and as the evidence comes together, we will make a decision based on the evidence and ability to provide every Nigerian with access to mask.”

The NCDC director also disclosed that the NCDC is almost done with the face mask policy but the draft is still being looked at by the agency.

He added:

“Last week, I did say we would release a policy on face masks. That policy has almost been completed. In fact, the draft is now being looked at by various colleagues to make sure that we are all alive. By tomorrow or next, we would be releasing that policy for all of us to align with.”