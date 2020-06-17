COVID19: China Bans Flights Into Beijing Airports, Says Coronavirus Cases May Remain For Some Time

Over a thousand flights into Beijing this morning were cancelled and schools have been shut as Chinese Health Officials seek to contain the rising cases of Coronavirus in the city.
Cases have risen dramatically in the Chinese Capital over the past week. On Tuesday, 31 new cases were reported in the city. Making it 137 cases since Thursday last week.
This is the biggest rise in weekly case in the city since February.
Factories have also been ordered not to open in the city.
About 60% of flights into the Beijing International Airport are expected to be cancelled on Wednesday while at the Daxing Airport, nearly 70% of flights will be cancelled.
27 districts in Beijing have been designated as ” medium risk areas “, while a district close to the wholesale food market detected as the source of the new outbreak was marked as ” high risk”
Beijing’s Disease Control Authority warned that they cannot rule out the possibility that the rising number of cases will stay at current levels.
The recent outbreak was traces to the Xinfadi Wholefoods Market in South East Beijing which is much larger than the Wuhan Seafood Market where the virus originated from.