COVID19: China Encourages International Collaboration In Vaccine Trials

The Chinese Minister of Science and Technology, Wang Zhigang announced on Sunday that China will enable International Cooperation in Covid-19 clinical trials.
China is one of the leading nation in the global fight for a vaccine for the disease that started in the Chinese City of Wuhan.
Chinese researchers have conducted about 5 separate human trials and half of l global trials according to the WHO.
” Developing a vaccine is still the fundamental strategy in our effort to overcome the new Coronavirus”, Wang Zhigang said on Sunday.
China’s President, Xi Jinping admitted to the WHO that any vaccine developed by China will be a global public good when read for use, guaranteeing China’s contribution in making the vaccine affordable globally.
The Science Minister admitted that developing a vaccine is still the number one priority in fighting the virus.
He said developing a vaccine takes time and difficult, ” the rigour of vaccine development has been compared by some scientists to a dance involving steps and rehearsals”.
China urged for global cooperation and less blames/ politicising the virus is a recently released white paper. China also announced that costs of all patients so far have been $121 Million
China pledged the sum of $2 Billion over the next 2 years in the Covid-19 fight for develi nations.