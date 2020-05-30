COVID19: China Records Four New Cases On May 29

The Chinese National Health Commission (NHC) reported in Friday that China recorded 4 new cases compared to zero on Thursday.
For asymptomatic cases, China recorded 4 new cases compared to five on Thursday.
Bringing the total number of confirmed cases in China to 82,999 and 4,634 deaths so far.
China’s neighbours like Singapore also announced flights will be resumed with China from next week for the first time in four months as countries hop to return to normalcy.
China also started a massive project during the start of the month to test all 11 Million residents in Wuhan to prevent a rebound in cases.