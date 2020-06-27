COVID19: China Reports 21 New Cases

The Chinese government reported 21 New Coronavirus cases on Friday which is the highest number of new cases in four days as the second wave continues to rise in Beijing.
The Chinese Health Commission says 17 of the the new cases were confirmed in Beijing alone, which is the Highest reported since Monday and most in June 2020 for the city.
297 people have been infected with the disease since Beijing confirmed an outbreak in June 11 originating from the wholesale food centre in South West Beijing.
In imported cases, China announced 4 cases, which are infections linked to oversees travellers entering China.
Asymptomatic cases were 12, which are cases showing no symptoms like Fever.
The total number of confirmed cases in China now stands at 83,483 and a death toll of 4,634.