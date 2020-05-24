COVID19: China Reports 3 New Cases, Wuhan Tests 1,146,156 On Saturday

The Chinese National Health Commission (NHC) announced 3 New cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, coming a day after no cases were reported.
2 of the 3 New cases in China were imported cases.
Meanwhile asymptomatic cases grew to 36 a day, bringing the total numbers of confirmed cases to 82,971 and 4,634 deaths.
Meanwhile in Wuhan, 1,146156 tests were conducted compared to 1,470,950 cases the previous day.
Since May 14, Wuhan started a project to test all of its 11 Million residents after new cases resurfaced after the lockdown was eased on April 8.