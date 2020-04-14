COVID19: China Reports 89 New Cases With Majority From Border With Russia

China’s health authority has reported 89 new COVID-19 cases on April 13, which is a reduction from the 108 previously reported.

Amongst the total number, 86 were imported, the National Health Commission said.

China’s broadcaster had reported earlier that 79 of the day’s imported cases were in the northeast province of Heilongjiang which shares a border with Russia. Making China’s Northeastern border a frontline in the fight against a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is believed that these cases, re-entered China through border crossings in Heilongjiang province.

After largely stamped out domestic transmission of the disease, China has been slowly easing its lockdown relaxation, while getting the Economy back on track. But the fear of having imported cases could spark a second wave of the deadly pandemic in China.

On Sunday, a total of 108 new coronavirus cases was reported in China, up from 99 a day earlier marking the highest daily tally since March 5.

Imported cases were recorded to be 98, with half of that population being Chinese Nationals returning from Russia’s Far Eastern Federal District, home to the city of Vladivostok.

Currently, the total of confirmed cases on China stands at 82,249, with death toll of 3,341. As at April 13, no new death has been recorded.