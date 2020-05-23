COVID19: China Reports No New Cases Since Pandemic Started

The Chinese National Health Commission (NHC) announced China has no cases on Saturday, making it the first time ever since the Pandemic started.
The NHC also announced that asymptomatic cases fell to 28 from 35 a day.
China has been recording falling numbers since they placed heavy lockdown restrictions to cimbat the pandemic.
China has seen most newer cases come from citizens returning back to China, while newer local infections rise in the Northeastern Jilin province.
Mainland China current has 82,971 cases ans 4,634 deaths.