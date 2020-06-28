COVID19: China Tests Over 7 Million Beijing Residents In June

China announced that it has tested nearly a 3rd of Beijing’s population since the recent outbreak originated from the Wholesale Food Market in June.
Beijing announced on Sunday that it has concluded 7.69 Millions tests so far.
” This means we have already tested all the people that need to be tested. We are also rolling out large scale screening to key regions and key population, and improve our capacity of testing “, Beijing’s Municipal Committee announced.
The first case from the recent outbreak was reported on June 11 and about 311 people have tested positive so far.
Beijing’s Municipal Committee also announced testing capacity has risen to 458,000 a day in the city of 20 Million.