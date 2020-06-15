COVID19: Confirmed Global Cases Pass 8 Million

According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, global coronavirus cases have passed 8 million. Cases now stand at 8,001,138, with deaths at 434,849.
The United States (US) accounts for more than a quarter of all cases, with 2,110,736 infections. It has 116,090 deaths.
Brazil is the next biggest hotspot, with 888,271 cases and 43,959 deaths.
The south American country registered 627 new deaths from Covid-19 on Monday, the health ministry said, with a new total of 888,271 confirmed cases of coronavirus, after about 20,000 new infections were reported.
The country continues easing restrictions in several states despite the severity of the outbreak, which is now the second-worst in the world after the United States.
Monday’s new fatalities are down from an average of nearly 1,000 over the past week, though reporting of deaths typically slows over the weekend.
Although Brazil’s official death toll from the pandemic has risen to 43,959, the true impact is likely far greater than the data show, health experts say, because of a lack of widespread testing in Latin America’s largest country.
Russia is third in terms of infections, with more than 530,000 cases. But the country has only recorded 7,081 deaths officially attributed to Covid-19.
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to rise astronomically, as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 16,658 confirmed cases.
On the 15th of June 2020, 573 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
The 573 new cases were reported from 20 states- Lagos (216), Rivers (103), Oyo (68), Edo (40), Kano (21), Gombe (20), FCT (17), Delta (13), Plateau (12), Bauchi (12), Niger (10), Kebbi (9) Ogun (8), Ondo (8), Abia (7), Nasarawa (5), Borno (1), Kwara (1), Benue (1), Anambra (1).
To date, 16658 cases have been confirmed, 5349 cases have been discharged and 424 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory having carried out 94,323 tests.
The latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 7319, followed by Abuja (1264), Kano (1158), Edo (620), Rivers (592), Oyo (575), Ogun (567), Kaduna (446), Borno (439), Gombe (430), Bauchi (422), Katsina (414), Jigawa (317), Delta (280), Nasarawa (177), Abia (173).
Plateau state has recorded 168 cases, Ebonyi (162), Kwara (151), Imo (136), Sokoto (132), Zamfara (76), Ondo (72), Anambra, Niger, and Kebbi (66), Enugu (57), Yobe (55), Osun (50), Akwa Ibom (48), Adamawa (42), Benue (35), Bayelsa (32), Ekiti (30), Taraba (18), while Kogi state has recorded only 3 cases.
Meanwhile, Beijing has ramped up testing and reintroduced restrictions in some areas after a new cluster of cases in the capital linked to a wholesale food market. All indoor sports and entertainment venues in Beijing were shut down on Monday as authorities raced to contain the outbreak.