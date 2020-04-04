0 comments

#COVID19: Controversial 5G Now In Nigeria, MTN Conducts First Trial

5G stands for Fifth Generation. It is a wireless communications technologies supporting cellular data networks.

It was first largely adopted in the year 2019, and currently, telecommunications service provider in developed countries around the world, are upgrading its infrastructure to 5G functionality.

And, in Nigeria and the whole of West Africa, MTN is the first to adopt the trial.

A statement which was released on November28, 2019 confirmed the adoption of the new technology.

