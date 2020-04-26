COVID19: Corps Members in Edo State Support Government With Materials

Corps Members serving in Edo state delivered essential materials needed during the outbreak to the Edo state government.
The materials were received by the Edo state deputy Governor, Hon. Phillip Shuaibu and consists of cartons of Sanitizers, Face Masks and Disinfectants produced by The Corps Members in the state.
COVID-19: Corps Members support Edo Govt with materials https://t.co/d8Rcd6tGEO pic.twitter.com/BDbWVRIfOO— NYSC HQ Nigeria (@officialnyscng) April 26, 2020
The Corpers were accompanied by the NYSC Edo State Commisioner, Mr Adebayo Ojo.
Also in Attendance were the speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Frank Okiye and The Commisioner for youth Special Duties/Chairman, NYSC State Governing Board; Hon (Barr) Damian Lawani.