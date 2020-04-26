0 comments

#COVID19: Corps Members in Edo State Support Government With Materials

by on April 26, 2020
 

Corps Members serving in Edo state delivered essential materials needed during the outbreak to the Edo state government.

The materials were received by the Edo state deputy Governor, Hon. Phillip Shuaibu and consists of cartons of Sanitizers, Face Masks and Disinfectants produced by The Corps Members in the state.

The Corpers were accompanied by the NYSC Edo State Commisioner, Mr Adebayo Ojo.

Also in Attendance were the speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Frank Okiye and The Commisioner for youth Special Duties/Chairman, NYSC State Governing Board; Hon (Barr) Damian Lawani.

READ  #OsunWestDecides | INEC Presents Certificate of return to Ademola Adeleke

Covid-19 Update, Education, Local, Nigeria, Press


William Ukpe


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 