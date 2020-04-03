COVID19: Corpses Of Coronavirus Victims Will Not Be Released To Families For Burial — Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said that corpses of persons who died as a result of COVID-19 infection will not be released to their family members for burial.

He said that due to the contagious nature of the coronavirus, such corpses would be handled by the Ministry of Health.

Speaking at a forum in Abuja today, the minister, reminded newsmen that there is no cure for coronavirus yet and the pandemic is capable of overwhelming the healthcare system and crippling the economy.

Also, he applauded Nigerians for complying with the ‘stay at home’ order.