Prior to Ronaldo’s positive COVID-19 status, the Striker was flown out of Portugal in air ambulance after collecting permission from Portugal’s FA.

The 35-year-old is now expected to continue his self-isolation in Italy after he tested positive to the dreadful coronavirus.

He will fly in a specially equipped Bombardier Learjet 45XR LX-ONE.

The jet is used to convey people suffering illnesses or accidents in foreign countries.

Ronaldo will miss Portugal’s game against Sweden on Wednesday.