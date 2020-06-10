COVID19: “Cross River Govt Will Provide Protective Equipment For Schools Free Of Charge”— Ayade On Proposed June 16 Resumption

All public schools in Cross River State are set to resume June 16, as Governor Ben Ayade reveals special protective measures for children and others who will come in contact with them.

Senator Ben Ayade announced this in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Christian Ita yestersay, as he unveiling the PPE made at the state owned garment factory.

The protective equipment were made in bulk quantity, to include face shields and PPE overalls. Ayade stated that these would be distributed to schools free of charge for the use of students and medical personnel.

Cross River maintains the distinction of being the only Covid19 free State in Nigeria. Ayade emphasized that his administration’s latest actions are geared towards maintaining that standard.

If Ayade’s innovative scheme works, Cross River will have the added distinction of being the first Nigerian state to resume since the pandemic and forced closure of schools in March.

State Commissioner for Education in Cross River, Mr. Godwin Amanke said a trial resumption of schools will commence on June 16th of June, 2020.

“Students will wear face masks and face shield to school. Once at the school gate the children will wash their hands and legs. Hand sanitizers will also be used. When the children enter the class room, they will remove the face mask and use only the face shield so as to get enough ventilation”, Amanke said.

“Upon closure, they will wear back their masks and wear the shields and go back home. Teachers will wear same and under go the same coronavirus protocols in the class room.”

Ayade hinted that Nigerians might have to learn the art of living with Covid19, integrating it into day to day activities.

“perhaps, we have to adopt a new lifestyle that will integrate coronavirus as part of our lifestyle”, he said.

“And so for Cross River State, we have a strong commitment that our children cannot continue to stay at home, the more they stay, the more the moral decadence, the more indiscipline, the more they become lazy of getting back to school and getting started because for every stage in life there is time where you have to be in class and once the children miss that delicate phase, it becomes very difficult”, Ayade continued.

“I think it is wise for the kids to go back to school and I have seen this happen in China where kids are back to schools with their nosemasks and shields. So you wear your nose mask and you wear your face shield when you get to school you drop the mask and wear only your shield to allow for more ventilation and more breathing.”

“Because we care, we want to support our public schools with free distribution of PPE. But our PPE for schools is limited only to the nose masks and face shield. But for the health workers in Cross River State, they will be provided at no cost because the government has to borne the cost.

“We have invested massively in the mass production of nose mask and face masks but in the course of time, it became obvious that the PPE is even far more critical because we realize that without the PPE our health workers, our front line workers are at risk and so there is a need for the production of PPE.

“Recently, doctors in Nigeria issued strike notice and their major reason was that their colleagues are dying in their numbers occasioned by the lack of PPE as they have direct contact with patients with confirmed cases”.

The rest of the statement — in which Ayade implored the Federal Government of Nigeria to support his latest cause — reads below:

“I think that the Federal Government will be excited to encourage the resumption of schools because obviously the coronavirus has come to stay with us and the reality is that countries that have attempted to resume schools have had to contend with the increase prevalence of the virus but obviously how long can we wait as a country”.