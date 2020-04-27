COVID19: DAAR Communications Chairman, Raymond Dokpesi Jnr, Tests Positive

Raymond Dokpesi Jnr, Chairman of DAAR Communications PLC has tested positive for Covid-19.
Mr Dokpesi , who is currently in a NCDC isolation centre at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, opened up about his Covid-19 status to staff on Monday.
Mr Dokpesi revealed he got a call confirming his result as positive after being in self isolation for a week due to malaria like symptoms.
He also advised staff who came in contact with him to get tested.
The NCDC will commence contact tracing with people who may have come in contact with Mr. Dokpesi in the past 2 weeks.
As at 11:50pm 26th April, Nigeria has 1273 Confirmed cases and 40 deaths.
VIDEO: Bwari Area Council Chairman Debunks Rumours Of Dirty Rice Distribution As Palliatives To Abuja Residents