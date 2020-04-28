COVID19: Delta Receives Mobile Lab For Testing Of The Virus

As part of plans to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 in Delta State, yesterday, the State Government received a COVID-19 mobile laboratory for the testing of the virus.

A series of tweets via the official Twitter handle of the Delta State Government said the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, received the items on behalf of the State at the Asaba Specialist Hospital when he met with a team from Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Edo State.

Dr. Ononye was quoted to have said: “With this mobile laboratory, Delta State will be able to scale up our #COVID19 testing and nip it in the bud as early as possible.”

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delta State has recorded 6 cases of the virus, so far.