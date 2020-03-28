0 comments

#COVID19: Delta State Govt Reaffirms Necessity Of ‘Lockdown’

The Delta State Government, on Friday, reaffirmed the necessity of a lockdown in the state, saying that the decision is to protect citizens and residents from the spread of coronavirus.

The State Government in a series of tweets on its twitter handle, quoted the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu as stating this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of a meeting between the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led Central Committee on Prevention of COVID-19 Pandemic in Delta with the chairmen of local government councils in the state.

“The meeting was to inform them of the steps we have taken as a state, and also intimate them on the need for them to go back to their different local governments and sensitize their local communities on the pandemic,” the Commissioner said.

