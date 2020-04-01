COVID19: Delta State Govt Restricts Movement

Delta State Government, on Tuesday, announced preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus in the state.

In a series of tweets from the official account of the Governor of Delta, Ifeanyi Okowa, steps were reeked out to be enforced which include all residents of the State not on essential duty or providing essential services staying at home till further notice.

He said: “All gatherings for conferences, meetings, religious worship, festivals, private events, public visits, burials, weddings, traditional marriages and other social events are prohibited.”

See tweets:

1. Starting tomorrow, the movement of people, goods and services into, within, and out of all parts of Delta State is hereby suspended.



2. All residents of the State not on essential duty or providing essential services are to stay home till further notice.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/BCTMZFKWD9 — Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa (@IAOkowa) March 31, 2020

4. Public places, such as event centres, bars, night clubs/lounges, cinemas, markets, supermarkets, malls, shops, restaurants/canteens are to temporarily cease all operations.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/EzaiDUQQwQ — Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa (@IAOkowa) March 31, 2020

6. Food sellers are only permitted to conduct their businesses within the precinct of their homes and will be monitored to ensure that they adhere to the strict social distancing rules.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/AYmzRi9pgH — Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa (@IAOkowa) March 31, 2020

7. Markets for ONLY the sales of food items and water will be established in designated Primary/Secondary Schools in each LGA — they will be coordinated and supervised by the Local Government Chairmen and their teams.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/EMeEq4jfLv — Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa (@IAOkowa) March 31, 2020

So far, no case has been confirmed in the state, according to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).