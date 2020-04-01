0 comments

#COVID19: Delta State Govt Restricts Movement

Delta State Government, on Tuesday, announced preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus in the state.

In a series of tweets from the official account of the Governor of Delta, Ifeanyi Okowa, steps were reeked out to be enforced which include all residents of the State not on essential duty or providing essential services staying at home till further notice.

He said: “All gatherings for conferences, meetings, religious worship, festivals, private events, public visits, burials, weddings, traditional marriages and other social events are prohibited.”

So far, no case has been confirmed in the state, according to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

