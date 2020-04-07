COVID19: Delta State Govt Says Index Case Is Already Receiving Treatment, Calls For Calm

Today, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), confirmed the first case of the coronavirus in Delta State.

Reacting to the development, the Delta State Government, while calling for calm amongst its citizens, said the patient “is already receiving the necessary treatment at an isolation center.”

Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on New Media, Miss Victoria Abang in a tweet via her Twitter handle, @abangdove, said the state is prepared and the case will be handled with utmost care.

She tweeted:

“This evening, an index case of #COVID19 was reported in Delta State and the patient is already receiving the necessary treatment at an isolation center. Tomorrow, Governor @IAOkowa will be addressing citizens on developments surrounding this case in an early morning broadcast.

“All citizens and residents are advised to remain calm at this time, while we all continue to adhere to the precautionary measures and isolation directives that have been put in place. The state is prepared and this case will be handled with utmost care.”

