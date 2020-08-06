Covid19: Delta State Receives Food, Other Relief Items From CACOVID

Delta Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa in a statement Wednesday said an avenue to further assuage the effects of the Covid-19 virus has presented itself, even as he received donations from private owned group, CACOVID (Coalition Against Covid19).

Speaking on the donations, Okowa said;

“Over the past few months, has continued to remain proactive in the fight against COVID19. This is why, today, I was pleased to receive food and other relief items donated by our partners in the private sector, CACOVID, the Coalition Against COVID19”.

“With this donation, we will be able to provide more assistance to our people across the state, as we work to cushion the effects of COVID-19 on the national and state economies”, he added.

Okowa further informed that , his administration will ensure that the items are evenly distributed across the state to individuals, families and communities that have suffered the most severe impact of the lockdown and subsequent curfew.

This is coming as Delta Government on Wednesday inaugurated a five man committee that will ensure that the COVID-19 guidelines are well adhered to in both public and private schools in the State, as WAEC are examinations set to commence.

This was made known by the State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, while inspecting resumption instructions, stated that so far, he is impressed with the commitment shown by the teachers and students with the COVID-19 directives in the school.

According to him, “the essence of setting up a monitoring committee is to check to know if the COVID-19 guidelines are being obeyed by the teachers and their pupils”.

Continuing, he stressed that it is demanded that the teachers and students at every given moment must be with their face masks, and their temperature checked at school entrance. He added that soon the JSS3 student will resume to prepare further for their Exams.

He implored the teachers to carryout immediately revision classes with present students, so as to cover for what was missed during the COVID-19 break.

Ukah also said that five minutes break be issued to students between classes, while adding that date the JSS3 students will resume will in no time be communicated.

Commissioner Ukah stated that the students from their facial and body expressions, were delighted and glad to have resumed, right after the long break period given due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.