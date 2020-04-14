COVID19: Delta To Begin Distribution Of Free Face Masks To Citizens

As part of the Delta State State Government efforts at stemming the spread of COVID-19 around the state, it will begin the process of distribution of free face masks across the state by the end of the week.

Miss Veronica Abang, Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, in a series of tweets via her Twitter handle, @abangdove, on Tuesday, quoted Okowa as stating this.

In her words:

“Today, Governor @IAOkowa announced that, at the end of this week, the @DSGovernment will begin the process of distributing free face masks across Delta – while also working to fast-track the distribution of food items to low-income families to cushion the effect of the lockdown.“

According to her, Governor Okowa also announced a two-week extension of the stay-at-home order, as well as a 7pm to 7am curfew.

“Additionally, Governor Okowa also assured health workers of the @DSGovernment’s commitment to provide better welfare package for them – adding that the state’s committee on #COVID-19 will soon announce daily payment of hazard allowances for health workers,” she added.

