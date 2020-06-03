COVID19: Deputy Governor Of Bauchi State Tests Positive

A statement from the Bauchi government revealed that the Bauchi state Deputy Governor Baba Tela has tested positive for COVID19. He is said to currently be at the State’s isolation center where he is receiving treatment.

According to the statement , Tela contracted the disease while on duty as the Incident Commander of COVID19 in Bauchi state.

The Nigerian Center For Disease Control (NCDC) stated that “75% of #COVID19 cases in Nigeria have unknown sources of Infection, this is normal for a respiratory virus & suggests ongoing community transmission in Nigeria”

The Bauchi state governor further instructed citizens of the State to follow all the guidelines given for the prevention of the spread of the coronavirus.