COVID19: Desist From Practises That Spreads Virus In The State – NOA Warns Abia Residents

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), has charged residents in Abia State to desist from practises that is proliferating the COVID-19 virus in the State.
The Agency stressed that reason why there are recorded cases in the State, is because the residents are negligent on the guidelines against contracting the virus.
Continuing, they said directives like compulsory use of face masks, social distancing and the remain at home order from the government are continuously being violated by them, adding that such acts is retrogressive to the fight against the virus.
Abia State Director of NOA, Lady Ngozi Okechukwu while speaking during the visit on increased risk of communication and community engagement on COVID-19, stated that there are rumors perpetrated everywhere about individuals benefiting from the pandemic by giving false treatment, coupled with those ignorant of the virus who believes it not to be real.
According to her, “the campaign on increased risk of communication and community engagement on the COVID-19 pandemic to ACCIMA has been forwarded to traditional rulers, civic groups, and to members of the society. Our goal is to increase communication amongst the public, so they become aware of the dangers posed by the COVID-19 pandemic”.
“There is high form of negligence on the COVID-19 directives in markets, shops and other public places. Nigerians must develop positive mindset and apply more care by adhering to protocols.
“Place as populated as Abia, demands that people should start being more responsible and comply strictly to guidelines that are suppose to protect them from the pandemic”, she added.