Covid19: Despite Avalange of Donations Abuja Isolation Centre Lack Nose Masks

A twitter user @amsabouram took to her official account to complain about the lack of nose mask in the isolation centre where she works .

Hafsa according to her biography on twitter is a Medical Doctor who works in one of the isolation centres which she did not disclose in Abuja.

“Same story this morning, came to work and no mask was provided for doctors..out SR probably had to go beg before procuring a few for us…in a covid isolation center 😩” @amsabouram tweeted.

