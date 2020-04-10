COVID19: “Do You Have An Agreement With Coronavirus?” Banky W To Governors Who Suspended Lockdown For Easter Celebration

Popular Nigerian musician Banky Wellington has questioned state governors who have suspended the ‘sit at home’ order to allow people celebrate the Easter holiday this weekend.

This recent development is coming after the state governors had previously banned public gatherings to ensure the social distancing protocol was observed in their state.

The pandemic is not over as new cases are being reported. The decisions of these state governors have left the former federal house of representatives’ candidate wondering if the coronavirus will go on break too to celebrate Easter.

He reacted via his twitter handle.

“So for the State Governments that have suspended isolation & social distancing for Easter… do they have an agreement with the Corona virus that it will also go on Easter break as well? These our “leaders” sha. Kai.” he wrote”

