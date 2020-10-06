COVID19: Donald Trump’s Press Secretary Contracts Virus

Kayleigh McEnany, White House Press Secretary yesterday announced she has contracted the dreaded COVID-19.
This is coming three days after President Donald Trump was hospitalized with the disease.
In a statement, McEnany said, “After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms. No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit.”
She added that she was going into quarantine following the diagnosis.