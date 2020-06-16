COVID19: Don’t Reopen Schools Yet — PTF Tells States

The Muhammadu Buhari-led Regime has issued a strong warning to states over reopening of schools across the country.
Recall that some states had reported that some states had hinted that it will reopen schools soon.
Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade had last week ordered the gradual reopening of schools across the state.
Ayade had directed that public schools in the state should resume on June 16, 2020.
However, speaking on Monday, Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha said the current situation of coronavirus did not in any way support such initiative.
Mustapha said reopening of schools at this critical time could expose the general public to more danger.
He said: “We got reports that some states are considering reopening of schools, viewing centres and other gatherings that encourage large crown, such step is not encouraging at this moment.
“PTF is emphasising that it’s not yet safe to do so. We need to be cautious and adhere to the PTF guideline.”
Meanwhile, the spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to rise astronomically, as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 16,658 confirmed cases.
On the 15th of June 2020, 573 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
The 573 new cases were reported from 20 states- Lagos (216), Rivers (103), Oyo (68), Edo (40), Kano (21), Gombe (20), FCT (17), Delta (13), Plateau (12), Bauchi (12), Niger (10), Kebbi (9) Ogun (8), Ondo (8), Abia (7), Nasarawa (5), Borno (1), Kwara (1), Benue (1), Anambra (1).
To date, 16658 cases have been confirmed, 5349 cases have been discharged and 424 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory having carried out 94,323 tests.
The latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 7319, followed by Abuja (1264), Kano (1158), Edo (620), Rivers (592), Oyo (575), Ogun (567), Kaduna (446), Borno (439), Gombe (430), Bauchi (422), Katsina (414), Jigawa (317), Delta (280), Nasarawa (177), Abia (173).
Plateau state has recorded 168 cases, Ebonyi (162), Kwara (151), Imo (136), Sokoto (132), Zamfara (76), Ondo (72), Anambra, Niger, and Kebbi (66), Enugu (57), Yobe (55), Osun (50), Akwa Ibom (48), Adamawa (42), Benue (35), Bayelsa (32), Ekiti (30), Taraba (18), while Kogi state has recorded only 3 cases.